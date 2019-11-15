58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans businessman, Ray Brandt, dies at 72

52 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 November 15, 2019 11:22 AM November 15, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS – Well-known New Orleans businessman, Ray Brandt, has passed away at 72.

The Advocate reports Brandt was known for building a network of auto dealerships in the area and for spearheading a number of philanthropic endeavors.

His family announced on Friday morning, saying, "It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to Ray Brandt, a man who was loved by many and cherished his family and the friendships he fostered over his well lived life."

The family also advised that funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date and time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days