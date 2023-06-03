Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans board to review offer for former Six Flags site
NEW ORLEANS - The public board that owns the former Six Flags park in New Orleans will review an offer to buy the overgrown site, which was abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.
News outlets report New Orleans Industrial Development Board President Alan Philipson said Wednesday that Tonya Pope of Jazzland Theme Park made a $3.26 million offer Tuesday. It'll be considered at the board's January meeting.
Pope wants to turn the property back into Jazzland, the amusement park that predated Six Flags.
Pope's offer matches a recent appraisal of the property and an additional, undeveloped 65-acre site.
Philipson says Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration has given input, but the city doesn't have a vote on whether to sell.
The property has been owned by the city's board since 2009.
