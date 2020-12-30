New Orleans bars to ring in new year with virtual pub crawl

NEW ORLEANS — Pandemic or not, New Orleans will find a way to safely let the good times roll.

The Big Easy will be home to a NOLA style virtual pub crawl this New Years Eve, according to WWL-TV.

Residents won't have to venture past their living room couches to enjoy five different bands playing in five different clubs as 2021 rolls in.

“We all knew people were going to have to come up with stay-at-home options for their New Year’s Eve evening," Galactic bassist Robert Mecurio told WWL-TV.

The New Orleans funk band Galactic now owns the Uptown music club Tipitina’s and actor John Goodman will be hosting the webcast, WWL-TV reports.

Mercurio explained that due to massive amounts of pandemic-induced closures, they wanted to do something special for people who would normally be out enjoying live music on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s kind of always been in the back of our mind what it would be like to go to all of the venues in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve and experience them all,” Mecurio said. “But this way you could do that from the safety of your own home.”

The webcast will feature new shows from Galactic, Rebirth Brass Band, Dumpstaphunk, Anders Osborne, and Samantha Fish.

Special guests include Ani Di Franco, George Porter, Jr., Kermit Ruffins, and Big Sam and virtual audiences will enjoy music from bands like Chickie Wah Wah, D.B.A, the Howlin' Wolf, and the Maple Leaf.

Each venue will be presenting a new artist every hour to countdown the New Year in each time zone.

Doug Traiger of the Maple Leaf says it’s a great way to kick off 2021.

“The lineup is killer, Traiger said. “The clubs are very indicative of New Orleans music, so we’re all excited to be doing something for New Year’s and we’re ready to put 2020 behind us.”

It has certainly been a challenging year for the New Orleans music industry. The event gives both the live music venues and the musicians a rare chance to make a little money as well.

“It’s usually a big night for bands and an opportunity for them to make some money, this is a little sense of normalcy in an abnormal world,” Traiger said.

The show starts at 9 p.m., New Year’s Eve. Click here for ticket information.