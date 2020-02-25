63°
New Orleans author Claudia Gray among writers handpicked to create new Star Wars series

Star Wars Photo: Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has announced that an epic new era of Star Wars stories are in the works. 

These new Star Wars accounts will take readers to a pre-Skywalker time period, when the Jedi held a position similar to that of the knights of King Arthur's Roundtable. 

A host of widely respected authors have been handpicked to pen each book in the series, among them is New Orleans author Claudia Gray.   

According to a series trailer created by Lucasfilm, Gray was among five authors and a few other artists invited to Skywalker Ranch to outline the new series' storyline.

The first books and comics are set to debut at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August 2020 with Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, a massive interconnected story that’s told across various formats by various publishers.

 

