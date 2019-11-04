New Orleans-area murder suspect tracked to Baton Rouge, deputies fire shots during pursuit

BATON ROUGE – An out-of-town sheriff’s detail fired shots while trying to chase down a murder suspect hiding out in Baton Rouge Monday.

The incident happened just before lunch along Nicholson, south of campus.

Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit were attempting to arrest a suspect tied to the murder of a person found dead in Metairie hidden in banana trees in a neighborhood off Airline Highway. The person was reported missing and later found dead, the Jefferson Parish sheriff said.

Deputies in the New Orleans area suburb were able to track one suspect to Baton Rouge where they found the victim's vehicle parked in an apartment complex near the corner of Nicholson and Jennifer Jean. While pursuing the suspect, deputies fired shots. No one was hit by the bullets.

A second suspect was also apprehended tied to the case, the sheriff's office said.

