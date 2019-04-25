71°
New Orleans' archbishop to serve Diocese of Alexandria too
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond has been appointed by Pope Francis to serve as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Alexandria.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Aymond will continue his duties in New Orleans but will make regular visits to Alexandria where he will manage Central Louisiana's Catholic churches pending the appointment of a new bishop.
Aymond is taking over for Bishop David Talley, who headed the Alexandria diocese from 2017 until his recent appointment as bishop of Memphis.
The Diocese of Alexandria is home to 35,199 Catholics out of a total population of 367,579. It has 50 parishes, 74 priests, 14 permanent deacons, seven elementary schools and three high schools. It encompasses the civil parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon, Natchitoches, Winn, Caldwell, Madison, Franklin, Tensas, Concordia, Catahoula, Lasalle and Grant.
