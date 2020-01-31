New Orleans approves new restrictions for Mardi Gras

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans City Council has approved new rules that will impact parades throughout the Carnival season, according to WWL-TV.

Among the biggest changes is a ban on throwing corrugated boxes, paper streamers and other non-biodegradable papers, or empty single-use plastic bags.

The city has also redefined "elements" of a parade to include any marching or military band, dance club, walking club, riding club or dance troupe made up of 15 or more people. Only 12 elements are allowed to parade before the first float, and only one element will be allowed between floats.

A second ordinance dictates that all ladders and personal items on public right-of-ways, like sidewalks, must be removed four hours prior to the start of the first parade. Additionally, large vehicles such as box trucks, cargo vans, campers, RVs, trailers or trucks with port-a-lets from parking within two blocks of a route four hours before or after a parade.