New Orleans announces Mardi Gras celebrations will go on but be 'different' in 2021

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans announced that Mardi Gras celebrations will not be canceled in 2021, but will be different.

The city released the statement Thursday, Nov. 5, explaining that celebrations will be a reflection of our "new reality," though officials did not break down what that new reality would look like.

"The COVID pandemic is a reality that we must all continue to confront together," said the statement. "We are working closely with our krewe captains and our community to determine what Carnival will look like at a time when our resources are stretched so thin and many of our traditions present dangers to public health. We expect to confirm additional details in the weeks ahead, and to celebrate Mardi Gras Day in a new way that reflects our new reality."

Several krewes have already called off their 2021 rides in exchange for the city agreeing the krewe would not lose their place on the 2022 schedule.

One of the city's superkrewes, Bacchus, issued a statement on its intent in 2021 early Thursday.

"The Krewe of Bacchus is working every day to present its typical high quality parade for the citizens of New Orleans and the world on February 14, 2021. We have a theme, freshly painted floats as well as throws and costumes in production. Bacchus definitely plans to roll down St Charles Avenue pending approval from the City of New Orleans."