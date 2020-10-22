85°
New Orleans announces $500 fines for those who violate mask order

58 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, October 22 2020 Oct 22, 2020 October 22, 2020 2:13 PM October 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS -  Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she's authorized the New Orleans Police Department to begin writing fines up to $500 for anyone out in public without a mask. 

Cantrell announced police would be cracking down on those violating the mask order during a news conference Thursday. She said anyone who cannot pay the fine or refuses to do so will be ordered to pick up litter.

The mayor has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions in the city, though New Orleans has generally maintained stricter regulations than most places across Louisiana. 

