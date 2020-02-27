New Orleans Airport awarded additional $2.64M grant to extend taxiway

Image via: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS- The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced the Federal Aviation Administration awarded an additional $2.64 million grant.

The funding will be used to update and extend its current taxiway infrastructure. The grant comes as a part of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds several airport infrastructure projects including runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.

In November 2019, MSY was awarded $7 million in AIP funds for the taxiway project, bringing the federal funding to $9.64 million.

“I’d like to thank U.S. Rep. Garret Graves for his support and partnership as the Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation. A world-class city deserves a world-class airport, and we are already seeing the value of our new terminal at MSY. We also recognize the need to keep moving forward to make it even better, and we cannot do that without our federal partners,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Together we are making MSY the crown jewel of the Gulf South.”

“These investments deliver vital support for our state’s airports and help ensure a quality experience and safety for Louisiana’s air travelers and visitors,” said U.S. Representative Garret Graves, Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation.

The airport's Taxiway G and Taxiway B will be updated, both connected to MSY's East-West Runway. These taxiway extensions will provide additional aircraft access.

The project has an estimated cost of $40 million, and it is expected to begin in fall 2020. It will consist of an extension of Taxiway G 1500 feet to the west of its current location to connect it with the Runway 11-29 end and building out Taxiway B to connect it to Taxiway G.

Lighting and signage will also be installed for these extended taxiways. The work is expected to last up to 2 years and normal aircraft operations will continue at MSY throughout the project.

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a vital economic engine for the Greater New Orleans region. We are very grateful for this funding and would like to thank our partners on the federal level for their support and commitment to maintaining our airport infrastructure and operations,” said Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board.

“This funding will support a critical piece of infrastructure here at this facility and ensure that we are well-positioned to accommodate our future needs,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole.

287 airports in 41 states received airport infrastructure grants on Thursday throughout the U.S. Department of Transportation's FAA.

Over 2,000 airports across the United States have benefited $11.4 billion in federal safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.