New Orleans African American Museum reopens after 6 years
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans African American Museum has reopened after being closed for six years.
The museum , a showplace of art and historical artifacts relating to the city's African American heritage, first opened in 2000 and closed in 2013 for financial reasons. It reopened its doors Thursday.
News outlets report the grand opening included the debut of the exhibition "Everywhere We Are ' Everywhere We Go: Black Space and Geographies." It will run through the end of 2019 and was produced in cooperation with Tulane University's Amistad Research Center.
Focusing on the history of Treme (TRUH-may), a New Orleans neighborhood established by free people of color in the late 18th century, the exhibition features photos of Mardi Gras Indians, musicians such as Louis Armstrong and the Treme neighborhood.
