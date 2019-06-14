New Orleans actor found alive in Mississippi woods after 4-day search

Hancock County, MS - After a four day search, New Orleans Actor John "Johnny Rock" McCarron was found alive in the woods of Hancock County, Mississippi.

Officials say he was last seen on June 6 in New Orleans.

According to WLOX, Hancock County Sheriff's deputies found his car abandoned in the woods off I-10 and found him not far from there.

NOPD tells WWL the 56-year-old was hired to care for an elderly aunt of the person who reported him missing last week. He had left the city to take care of her, but the person who hired McCarron told authorities he never arrived.

McCarron was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but his condition is currently unkown.

Authorities are not sure why McCarron entered the woods.

"Johnny Rock" has more than 45 acting credits on imdb.com.