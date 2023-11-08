New online tool for parents to evaluate schools and child care centers

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Education has announced a new interactive online tool designed to help families locate and evaluate schools and child care centers across the state.

Louisiana School Finder will open today at 3 p.m. with the release of the annual school performance scores. The tool will host detailed information about each site's offerings and academic performance.

"Louisiana students deserve a high-quality education, and families deserve a system that allows them to find a school or center that best fits their unique child's needs or to evaluate the learning environment of the school or center in which their child is enrolled," said State Superintendent John White in a release. "The Louisiana School Finder makes that possible. We look forward to launching the tool next week and to continuing to collaborate with families, education and community leaders, and partners to ensure its success."

Among its many features, the Louisiana School Finder provides families with:

-School performance scores and early childhood performance ratings that show how well schools and centers are preparing students for the next grade-level

-Listings of course offerings, clubs, enrichment and extracurricular activities

-A comparison tool and filters to allow users to customize their search and identify the schools and early childhood centers that are the right fit for their child

-Basic information about schools and centers, such as their address, website, hours of operation, and principal or director's name.