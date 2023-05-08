New memorial for Allie Rice placed on Government Street after last two were vandalized

BATON ROUGE - It's been seven months since Allie Rice was killed on Government Street. After two of her memorials were vandalized last year, the family decided to make a taller, stronger one to place in the same spot.

"It's a symbol of what we lost and our way to remember her and where it happened. This has been months in the making for us to come up with something that was very heavy duty and we're going to get it up higher so our hope is to not have this one vandalized or stolen," father Paul Rice said.

Friends and family joined together to watch the new memorial and remember Allie's life and legacy.

"We want Allie's memory to be here forever. Anytime we drive by here, hopefully it can be a reminder to people who travel this intersection frequently to remember to be conscious of their surroundings and their safety, when they see the train coming maybe consider taking a different route," Rice said.

Since her death the Rice family and Page family have been actively working with community leaders to stop violence in Baton Rouge, one of these initiatives includes placing crime cameras around the city.

"It's humbling to see something so tragic that most of us would never understand and turn it into purpose. It's our goal to place these cameras around the city to make it part of an initiative to keep our streets safe and they have been really the strongest catalyzing force behind it," Board Chairman of the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation Clay Young said.

Young says over 30 cameras have already been placed in areas around Baton Rouge, with dozens more to come.

"We want to cover the entire parish, we want to make them the most essential tool that law enforcement can use to catch people that cause crimes around here," Young said.

Now that the new memorial is in place, Paul Rice said there's more work to do to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We all have to come together, it's what I've said from the beginning. This isn't just our families problem, it's not just a Baton Rouge problem it's everybody's problem. It doesn't matter if you're black, white, rich, poor, Democrat or Republican. We all could've suffered the same fate that my daughter did at this intersection," Rice said.

Rice's murder remains under investigation.