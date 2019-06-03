New measures related to abortion head to Gov. Edwards' desk

BATON ROUGE- Over the weekend, legislators passed two separate measures focusing on abortions.

The first bill increases the time that abortion clinics must keep patient records. It also outlines the harsh penalties a clinic would face if found in violation of the requirements.

The second bill would give women seeking abortions additional background information about the doctor performing the procedure. The bill aims to add more transparency prior to an operation.

The measure would require doctors to give patients details of the proposed procedure while also informing them of their medical practice history, any certifications, admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, as well as any history of professional discipline or malpractice claims.

Both measures are now headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk where he is expected to sign them.