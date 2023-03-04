Latest Weather Blog
New Louisiana treasurer John Schroder sworn into office
KENNER- Louisiana's new state treasurer has taken the oath of office.
John Schroder, a Republican former lawmaker from St. Tammany Parish, was sworn in Tuesday evening at a ceremony in Kenner, to become Louisiana's chief money manager and investment officer.
Schroder, who resigned his state House seat to focus on the treasurer's race, won the Nov. 18 special election with 56 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards.
A real estate developer, Schroder campaigned on his public service in the Legislature and as an Army veteran and an ex-sheriff's deputy. He touted his small business ownership and management. And he pledged to be a watchdog of Louisiana's finances.
Schroder fills the seat vacated by Republican John Kennedy, who left the job after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
