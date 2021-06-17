New Louisiana law restricts tobacco, vaping purchases to people 21 and older

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law Wednesday, restricting the purchase of tobacco or vapor products to Louisianans who are 21 years of age or older.

HB 473, authored by Representative Buddy Mincey, cites a survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration that says nearly 95 percent of adult smokers began smoking before they were 21 years old.

The bill also ties a series of severe health problems to tobacco and vapor use by people during their youth.

Before it became a law, some were against the bill, pointing out that an individual legally becomes an adult at the age of 18.

Despite this pushback, the bill advanced to Governor Edwards' desk and will go into effect August 1.