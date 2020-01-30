50°
New location of The Chimes restaurant may be coming to Lafayette

Thursday, January 30 2020
Source: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
By: Quinci Hayward
'The Chimes' Restaurant, HIghland Rd. - Baton Rouge

A busy corner in Lafayette, could the newest location for 'The Chimes' Restaurant.

According to a recent Baton Rouge Business report article, construction has not begun on the development, but the space could be available as soon as April.

The restaurant is slated to be 14-thousand square feet, and seat 350 people.

But, it's not clear yet if that is related to the locations in Baton Rouge and Covington.

WBRZ reached out to Tyler Hood, one of the co-owner of 'The Chimes', and he did not respond.

If constructed, the new development won't only be home to The Chimes restaurant, but will also feature three additional businesses.

