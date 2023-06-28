New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits

DONALDSONVILLE - There's a new local distillery that's spreading its spirits into the capital city, ready for everyone to try their sweet but 'pickle-y' products.

The Noel Family Distillery is nestled in Donaldsonville and recently opened its doors.

Natalie and Chip Noel, a father-daughter duo, had the idea of bringing in their own distillery about six years ago. Chip is the head distiller and had the idea when he traveled as a jet pilot where he was exposed to different Caribbean-style rums.

With the help of their family roots dating back to the 1800s of sugarcane farming in Donaldsonville, their dream turned into a reality and opened its doors in late May.

"Everyone that comes in here, they're so grateful that we decided to put the business here and we're happy to be a part of the revitalization of Donaldsonville," said Natalie Noel, co-founder and CEO of Noel Family Distillery.

The vision started as a rum distillery.

"We are primarily going to be making in this facility aged rum local Louisiana sugarcane," Natalie said. "So that takes time to put it in a barrel and let it age. That's where our future products will come from.

"In the meantime, while we're waiting for our products to age from local Louisiana sugarcane, we sourced from our Central American partners different styles of aged rum that we think will be a really nice representation of the flavors that people can come to expect from us."

They now have their very own aged rum, vodka, pickle vodka, and tequila. It's the first distillery in Louisiana to offer tequila. They were able to partner with an all-female-owned distillery in Mexico, creating their own twist of liquor and bringing it to Louisiana.

"It's been a great experience just working on getting the flavor profile right," Natalie said. "One that we could take back to Louisiana, and everyone here could enjoy. I mean, we're known for our flavor, our fun, our good food, our good taste. So you know, I think that we took that and put that into our spirits. It tastes really great."

And it's all about being local. That's the message the Noels are sending: a big-name product doesn't necessarily mean it's the best.

"Local tastes really good," said Natalie. "And people in Louisiana can be really proud of the spirits that are being developed in this state. We have a lot of natural resources and natural ingredients. I think all of our distilleries are really doing a good job of having their own take and putting their own spin on each of these spirits and expressions because, I mean, there's no way it can taste the same. Everyone has a unique product."

The distillery is housed in what was once an old building that used to power the City of Donaldsonville which was built in 1895. It's located at 30 Veterans Boulevard. You can book a tour of the distillery and sample their locally-made products.

You can also purchase their spirits at Noel Family Distillery or at local stores like Calandro's and Hocus Pocus Liquors. You'll also find their liquors at bars along Third Street in Downtown Baton Rouge.