New license plate features tribute to SU's Human Jukebox Marching Band

Wednesday, January 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fans of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band have a brand new opportunity to show their support of the nationally recognized ensemble. 

License plates featuring the band's emblem are now available at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. 

In the past few months, the marching band has snagged national attention for its participation in a popular Lizzo video, in Pasadena's historic 2020 Rose Parade, and in the halftime show at the LA Laker's last game of 2019

Now, Louisiana drivers can shine even more of a spotlight on the band's outstanding achievements. 

