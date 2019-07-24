85°
New law requiring labels for foreign seafood to take effect soon

Wednesday, July 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Beginning in just over a month, restaurants and distributors that offer cooked or prepared crawfish or shrimp must notify their customers if the seafood came from outside the United States.

The Louisiana Department of Health will begin to enforce the law on September 1. Officials say the menu notice must be immediately adjacent to the menu listing of the seafood item and must be in the same font, size, and shade as the item listed on the menu.

The law allows for the notice to be paper-clipped to the menu, with the same location, font and shade restrictions required on menu labeling.

Rules

-Provide a sign posted at the main entrance to the establishment that states: “Certain crawfish and shrimp originate from a foreign country.”

-The sign must be at least 18 inches tall and 18 inches wide, written in English.

-Lettering must not be less than 1 inch in size.

-The sign must be posted in a conspicuous location not less than 36 inches from the floor.

