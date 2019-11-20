46°
New lava fissure prompts more evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island
PAHOA, Hawaii - Officials say a new lava fissure has been reported and are ordering more evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert Sunday morning that steam and lava spatter are coming from an 18th fissure caused by the Kilauea volcano.
The agency says the fissure is to the west of Highway 132 along Hale Kamahina Loop Road.
They are ordering residents on that road to evacuate. Two community centers are open to shelter people and pets.
This latest opening comes the morning after two other fissures opened.
Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.
