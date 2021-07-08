Latest Weather Blog
New K-12 aviation school opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A school that prepares students to excel in the world of aviation is open in Baton Rouge, as of Thursday, July 8.
Located on-site of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Helix Aviation Academy is a public K-12 institution that prepares students for a variety of aviation careers, including aeronautical engineering and cyber technology.
As the first of its kind in the nation, the school exposes students to an array of hands-on and virtual reality learning as Helix Aviation puts them on a fast track to a world of aviation career paths and opportunities.
The school has partnered with Baton Rouge Community College and Garver, which is a national engineering firm that specializes in aviation and more, to make all sorts of experiences available to students.
Helix Aviation will open with a sixth-grade class for the 2021-2022 school year at the North Baton Rouge campus with plans to offer a full K-12 experience in the near future.
