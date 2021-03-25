73°
New Jersey gym owner offers free membership for people who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Thursday, March 25 2021
Source: NJ.com
By: Rachel Mipro
Photo: CNN.com

NEW JERSEY - A gym that repeatedly made the news for COVID-19 violations is now offering free membership to anyone who refuses to get vaccinated.

In a Tuesday tweet, one of the owners said this policy was in response to Krispy Kreme's new campaign, in which people who prove they've gotten vaccinated can get a free donut.

Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, the owners of Atilis Gym, were responsible for one of the most publicized legal disputes of the pandemic. The gym reopened May 8, violating New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order, and continued reopening despite warnings from local government. At one point, the two broke into their gym, kicking down a wooden barrier to reopen the business after it was boarded up by authorities.

The two were also arrested and later lost a lawsuit over the constitutionality of the shutdown. The gym owners had their mercantile license revoked in August and owed the state $123,900 in fines for violations of state executive orders in December. 

