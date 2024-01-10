New Iberville Parish president takes office

IBERVILLE PARISH - On Tuesday, incoming Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle was sworn into office.

For the past 26 years, Mitch Ourso held the position. Now that Daigle is taking over, one of the first things he plans to do is create term limits for presidency.

"I believe it's important to have a new vision every so many years," Daigle said. "And it's important that our position is not created for someone to serve so long."

Daigle also said he will keep working with state agencies for a Mississippi River bridge in Iberville Parish. The new bridge has been narrowed down to three locations—all in Iberville Parish.

Daigle said he plans to consult with Congressman Garret Graves, Congressman Carter and newly elected Governor Jeff Landry to move forward with this project.

Daigle says he has no worries coming into office, being that Iberville Parish ended 2023 in a great financial situation, coming off its highest tax based revenue income.