New Iberia woman killed in Monday evening crash

NEW IBERIA - According to Louisiana State Police, a 58-year-old New Iberia resident was killed in a crash on LA Highway 674 on Monday evening.

Police say shortly before 5 p.m., Somvang Sinsayarath was behind the wheel of a Honda Fit and headed east on LA 674 near Blanchard Road in New Iberia Parish when her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

Sinsayarath lost control of the Honda, police say, and swerved into the opposing lane of traffic, which put her in the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sinsayarath was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision but was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

Police say the driver of the Tahoe and their juvenile passenger were both wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries, which they were treated for at a hospital.

Authorities followed standard procedure by obtaining toxicology samples from both drivers to check for impairment.

Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.