New Iberia to host parade for local athlete headed to Tokyo Olympics

NEW IBERIA - A New Iberia native is all set to compete in 2021's Tokyo Olympics and hometown supporters are planning to send her off with fanfare, KATC reports.

According to the news outlet, New Iberia Native Morgann Leleux successfully completed the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials and is prepared to represent the U.S.A. in the upcoming Olympics.

Leleux earned the second spot in the Pole Vault Finals and finished with a vault of 4.70 meters.

The New Iberia community, eager to see one of their own succeed, is hosting a Friday evening parade in Leleux's honor.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. with a route will that starts at City Hall on Main Street and will roll downtown to Bouligny Plaza.