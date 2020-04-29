New Iberia Synagogue withstands fire damage after possible lighting strike, Wednesday morning

New Iberia Synagogue Photo: KATC

IBERIA PARISH - Amid Wednesday morning's dangerous weather as a string of storms ripped through the parish, KATC reports that a synagogue caught fire after a possible lightning strike and withstood significant damage.

As of 11:15 a.m., New Iberia firefighters are still working to extinguish a fire at New Iberia Synagogue, which is on North Weeks Street.

The incident did not result in any injuries and firefighters were able to save the synagogue's scrolls from smoke and water damage by removing them from the place of worship and keeping them safe in their fire truck.

Employees of a nearby business said a large lightning strike was heard at about 8 a.m. and it's possible that's what started the fire. She said no one was inside when the fire started.