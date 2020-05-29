New Iberia man killed in two-vehicle crash

NEW IBERIA- A Thursday morning wreck in New Iberia resulted in a 55-year-old man's death.

State Police say David Marcotte of New Iberia was headed south on Fremin Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado when he turned left onto LA 88 and collided with an approaching 2005 Ford F-450 driven by 29-year-old David Bourque.

According to police, the vehicles collided in the intersection and although Marcotte was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries.

Bourque was also wearing a seatbelt during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of Bourque and unknown on the part of Marcotte. A toxicology report is pending for both drivers.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.