83°
Latest Weather Blog
New Iberia man killed in two-vehicle crash
NEW IBERIA- A Thursday morning wreck in New Iberia resulted in a 55-year-old man's death.
State Police say David Marcotte of New Iberia was headed south on Fremin Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado when he turned left onto LA 88 and collided with an approaching 2005 Ford F-450 driven by 29-year-old David Bourque.
According to police, the vehicles collided in the intersection and although Marcotte was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries.
Bourque was also wearing a seatbelt during the incident and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected on the part of Bourque and unknown on the part of Marcotte. A toxicology report is pending for both drivers.
At this time, the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...