New Iberia festival rescheduled to August

NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, La Asociacion Española de Nueva Iberia and the City of New Iberia have decided to reschedule this year's festival, which was originally set to take place April 17-19.

Organizers have announced that the 8th Annual El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia's new dates are Aug. 28-30.

The family-friendly event will be held in Bouligny Plaza, which is in New Iberia's historic downtown area on Main Street.

Festivities will include a host of events such as the Running of the Bull’s Dog-Friendly 5K/1 Mile Fun Run, parade, re-enactment of Spanish arrival, arts and crafts show, paella, tapas, jambalaya and Spanish desserts cook-off, genealogy displays, visiting royalty, paella eating contest, children’s tent and fun zone with face painting, fun jump, and petting zoo.

The event kicks off Friday, August 28 with a free "Taste of Spain on the Teche" lecture at the IPAL performing arts theater at 6 p.m. (126 Iberia St.), followed by a viewing of the special Spanish exhibit at Bayou Teche Museum (131 E. Main St.) at 7 p.m.

A ticketed gala will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Sliman Theater (129 E. Main St.) with wine, beer, sangria, gourmet foods, live Spanish guitar, flamenco dance performances and a live auction.

Tickets are $75 per person and include a one year membership to La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia, Inc. (501c3 non-profit).

