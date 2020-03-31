64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Iberia festival rescheduled to August

10 hours 24 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 8:33 AM March 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, La Asociacion Española de Nueva Iberia and the City of New Iberia have decided to reschedule this year's festival, which was originally set to take place April 17-19.

Organizers have announced that the 8th Annual El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia's new dates are Aug. 28-30. 

The family-friendly event will be held in Bouligny Plaza, which is in New Iberia's historic downtown area on Main Street.

Festivities will include a host of events such as the Running of the Bull’s Dog-Friendly 5K/1 Mile Fun Run, parade, re-enactment of Spanish arrival, arts and crafts show, paella, tapas, jambalaya and Spanish desserts cook-off, genealogy displays, visiting royalty, paella eating contest, children’s tent and fun zone with face painting, fun jump, and petting zoo.

The event kicks off Friday, August 28 with a free "Taste of Spain on the Teche" lecture at the IPAL performing arts theater at 6 p.m. (126 Iberia St.), followed by a viewing of the special Spanish exhibit at Bayou Teche Museum (131 E. Main St.) at 7 p.m.

A ticketed gala will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Sliman Theater (129 E. Main St.) with wine, beer, sangria, gourmet foods, live Spanish guitar, flamenco dance performances and a live auction. 

Tickets are $75 per person and include a one year membership to La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia, Inc. (501c3 non-profit). 

Click here for ticket information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days