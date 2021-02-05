New Iberia city marshal turns himself in following forgery accusations

Photo: New Iberia City Marshal/Facebook

NEW IBERIA- Louisiana authorities announced Thursday (Feb 4) that a New Iberia official has been arrested on accusations of falsifying subpoena signatures.

According to a Thursday news release, New Iberia City Marshal Haywood “Tony” Migues was charged and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail following an investigation into alleged falsifying of subpoena signatures.

The investigation began in January as Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received information alleging multiple signatures had been forged by Migues on official court documents.

Authorities say that a meticulous investigation confirmed Migues forged the signature of multiple individuals showing they had been served with a subpoena in lieu of making personal service. Based on this information, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Migues.

On Thursday, 67-year-old Migues turned himself in to investigators. Migues was charged with eight counts of forgery, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident.

Authorities say their investigation into the matter remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.