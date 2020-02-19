New Iberia: CASA hosts Gator Races on the Tech

Photo: Iberia Travel

NEW IBERIA - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 16th JDC, Inc. is hosting its first annual Gator Races in Bouligny Plaza in March during the Dragon Boat Races intermission around noon.

The races take place Saturday, March 28 and anyone who wants to participate only needs to offer a $5 donation to get a toy 'gator' and join in.

First-place winners will be awarded $1,000, second-place winners will get $750, and third place winners will receive $500. The winners need not be present to win.

CASA consists of specially trained volunteers, appointed by the court to advocate for the abused and/or neglected children in foster care within the 16th Judicial District Court of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes.

By empowering and supporting volunteers to assist with achieving the long-term protective capacities of children within the community a foundation of safety, personal dignity and increased opportunity is built.

CASA programs operate within the guidelines and standards set forth by National CASA, including pre-service and in-service training requirements and case management requirements. CASA of the 16th JDC, Inc. is overseen by a volunteer board of directors comprised of business, legal, educational and civic leaders.

Click here for ticket information and more.