New Iberia authorities searching for missing woman
NEW IBERIA - The New Iberia Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since October 9.
According to KATC, the missing woman is named Deja Cummings and is described as 5'5 and 115 pounds.
Anyone with knowledge of Deja’s whereabouts should contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.
