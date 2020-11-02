67°
Latest Weather Blog
New head of State Police self-isolating after possible exposure to COVID
BATON ROUGE - The new superintendent for Louisiana State Police is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Sources said Colonel Lamar Davis has already been in isolation for about a week. His potential exposure is why Davis was absent last week when Governor Edwards announced his new title at a press conference.
Davis has not tested positive for the virus at this time but will remain in isolation for about another week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Scam caller impersonated former BR Mayor Kip Holden, tried to get...
-
Trooper in Star Wars costume stops suspected drunk driver
-
Holden Matthews, accused of burning historically Black churches, to be sentenced today
-
Sunday Journal- All Saints Day at Holy Rosary
-
Deadline to drop off absentee ballots is Monday