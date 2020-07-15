90°
New free COVID-19 testing location opens up in Central

50 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 11:58 AM July 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The City of Central has been added to the list of places available for people to get a free coronavirus test.

The Cooking in Central Amazing Place Fairgrounds at 10305 Blackwater Road will operate from 7 a.m to 7 p.m, starting Friday July 17 through Sunday July 19.

5,000 test will be offered each day across each site until Sunday.

Here are a list of all available locations:

LSU
Alex Box Stadium Parking Lot
Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Southern University
F.G. Clark Parking Lot
801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Cortana Mall
9701 Cortana Pl., Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Healing Place Church
19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(Closed Sunday, July 19)

Lamar Dixon Expo Center
9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737
*This site is supported by LDH, GOHSEP, and HHS.

Central - Amazing Place Fairgrounds
10305 Blackwater Rd, Central, LA 70714

