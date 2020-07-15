Latest Weather Blog
New free COVID-19 testing location opens up in Central
CENTRAL - The City of Central has been added to the list of places available for people to get a free coronavirus test.
The Cooking in Central Amazing Place Fairgrounds at 10305 Blackwater Road will operate from 7 a.m to 7 p.m, starting Friday July 17 through Sunday July 19.
5,000 test will be offered each day across each site until Sunday.
Here are a list of all available locations:
LSU
Alex Box Stadium Parking Lot
Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Southern University
F.G. Clark Parking Lot
801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Cortana Mall
9701 Cortana Pl., Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Healing Place Church
19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(Closed Sunday, July 19)
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737
*This site is supported by LDH, GOHSEP, and HHS.
Central - Amazing Place Fairgrounds
10305 Blackwater Rd, Central, LA 70714
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Pence urges schools to reopen after meeting with state officials at...
-
State ready to start accepting applications overnight for $250 hazard payment
-
Louisiana firefighters assist Navy in days-long ship fire
-
Ascension officials, business leaders discuss reopening economy under new Phase 2 mandates
-
Baton Rouge seeking volunteers for medical study to determine prevalence of COVID-19...