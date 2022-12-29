New flare-ups over the racial demographics of abortion

NEW YORK - Two volatile topics, abortion and race, have intersected in recent flare-ups related to the disproportionately high rate of abortion among black women.



In Congress, Rep. Sean Duffy, a white Republican from Wisconsin, lambasted black members of Congress for failing to decry these high abortion numbers. The next day, Rep. Gwen Moore, a black Democrat from Milwaukee, fired back - accusing Duffy and his GOP colleagues of caring about black children only before they are born.



In Missouri, a white GOP state legislator introduced a "personhood" bill that would effectively outlaw all abortions, and titled it the All Lives Matter Act. Abortion-rights activists were indignant, saying the title co-opted the Black Lives Matter slogan that has been used to convey concern about the deaths of unarmed blacks in encounters with police.