New farmers market in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new monthly farmers market lets eastern New Orleans residents get locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables without waking up early on Saturday.



There are other regularly scheduled farmers markets around the city and metro area. But the only one in eastern New Orleans is a weekly Vietnamese market open on Saturdays from about 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.



The new Second Saturday Community Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center.



Audubon spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne says about 200 people have been coming since what she describes as a soft opening in April.



The Second Saturday Community Market's official opening is July 13. The vendors are on the nature center's covered wraparound deck, so it's open rain or shine and there's no admission fee.