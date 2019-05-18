New facility to be built in El Paso for migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is building a new facility in El Paso, Texas, to help manage the ever-growing number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Commissioner Kevin McAleenan says the facility will be a centralized location where migrants can get proper medical screenings and care. But he says it is a temporary measure and the system can't support the increase in families because they require specialized care and cannot be easily returned over the border.

Since January, nearly 100,000 families have been apprehended between ports of entry. From October through September 2018, about the same number of families was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

There were about 400,000 arrests overall in the 2018 budget year. McAleenan says families are crossing the border in dangerously rural locations at great risk to their health. Two children died in Border Patrol custody in the past few months.