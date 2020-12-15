New facility to assist sufferers of mental health, substance abuse issues opens in BR

BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends to serve those in the capital city who suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues is opening its doors, Wednesday (Dec. 16) for a public tour of its new facilities.

The Bridge Center of Hope, located at 3455 Florida Boulevard, anticipates serving at least 5,000 individuals in the Baton Rouge area annually, according to its website.

Ahead of Wednesday's public tour, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, Tuesday.

