85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange opens Friday

2 hours 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 11:11 AM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new exit along one of the busiest stretches of road in the Baton Rouge area will be open to drivers starting Friday afternoon.

The new exit ramp to Terrace Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning and will be open to drivers starting at noon, according to DOTD officials. The exit will extend over Julia Street and run perpendicular with Terrace Ave.

The project is part of a broader plan to expand I-10 in the capital area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days