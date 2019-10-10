New exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange opens Friday

BATON ROUGE - A new exit along one of the busiest stretches of road in the Baton Rouge area will be open to drivers starting Friday afternoon.

The new exit ramp to Terrace Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning and will be open to drivers starting at noon, according to DOTD officials. The exit will extend over Julia Street and run perpendicular with Terrace Ave.

The project is part of a broader plan to expand I-10 in the capital area.