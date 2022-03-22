74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 8:52 AM November 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - New U.S. guidelines on exercise advise starting sooner to get children active to avoid health problems later in life.

Physical activity guidelines used to start at age 6, but now they recommend involving kids as young as 3 in active play throughout the day. For adults, the advice remains to get at least two and a half hours of exercise in a week, including aerobic exercise and lifting weights or other muscle-strengthening work.

Trending News

Exercise doesn't have to be all at once or very hard. Even little things like taking the stairs instead of an elevator help. The guidelines were released Monday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days