New EBR School Board superintendent expected by June 13
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School Board is one step closer to appointing a new superintendent.
Next week, the school board is expected to meet with the community and local businesses about what they would like to see in the school district leader.
The application window for the position is from April 22 to May 22, with interviews being planned for May 27 to June 7. If all goes to plan, a new superintendent will be announced June 13.
The board originally hoped to do the search themselves but recently acknowledged a search firm may be necessary to find the right candidate.
The current interim superintendent, Adam Smith, took over following Dr. Sito Narcisse's resignation earlier this year.
