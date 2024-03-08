73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New EBR School Board superintendent expected by June 13

2 hours 40 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 2:02 PM March 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School Board is one step closer to appointing a new superintendent. 

Next week, the school board is expected to meet with the community and local businesses about what they would like to see in the school district leader. 

The application window for the position is from April 22 to May 22, with interviews being planned for May 27 to June 7. If all goes to plan, a new superintendent will be announced June 13. 

The board originally hoped to do the search themselves but recently acknowledged a search firm may be necessary to find the right candidate. 

Trending News

The current interim superintendent, Adam Smith, took over following Dr. Sito Narcisse's resignation earlier this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days