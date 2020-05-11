Latest Weather Blog
New drive-thru COVID testing sites in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Drive thru testing sites are coming to West Baton Rouge Parish this week.
Officials distributed an announcement about the new sites Monday morning, saying the locations offer free COVID-19 testing services to area residents.
The new sites are only for people in cars, so no walk-ups will be allowed and neither will anyone be allowed to exit their vehicle. Patients will administer their own tests while remaining inside of their vehicles.
A doctor's referral is not required for testing.
However, patients must meet have either been in contact with an infected individual or be displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 in order to be tested.
Testing supplies are limited to about 50 kits at each site.
Patients should keep in mind that vehicles carrying pets will not be allowed through the testing site and that only those over 18 years of age with a Louisiana ID can be tested.
Listed below are all times and testing sites in West Baton Rouge Parish. They will be open during the listed hours as long as supplies last:
8:00AM-12:00PM
Tuesday, May 12th, 2020
Erwinville Community Center
5110 Rougon Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
8:00AM-12:00PM
Thursday, May 14th, 2020
WBR Community Center - Port Allen
749 North Jefferson Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
8:00AM-12:00PM
Monday May 18th, 2020
Addis Community Center
7520 Hwy 1 South
Addis, LA 70710
Parish President Riley L. Berthelot, Jr. worked alongside working with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Arbor Family Health, Louisiana Dept. of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to open the new site.
