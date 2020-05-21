New drive-thru COVID testing site in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - As the state's number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients begins to decrease, officials hope to continue fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus by ensuring that all Louisiana residents have access to proper virus testing and if necessary, treatment.

That's why CareSouth Medical and Dental partnered with Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Quest Diagnostics to open a new drive-thru COVID-19 Community testing site at the company's Donaldsonville clinic, at 904 Catalpa St.

Testing is open to anyone 12 years old or older who wants to take the test whether you have symptoms or not.

A doctor’s order is not required, but all participants must register in order to get the test.

Those interested in being tested can register by calling (225) 650-2000 or going online at caresouth.org and should remember to bring their wallet with a picture ID when being tested.

The site will test patients on Monday's from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday's from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test. Those who have insurance, should expect for their insurance to be billed.

And patients who don't have should expect for CareSouth to cover the cost.

The testing is part of an initiative to increase testing in underserved communities in Louisiana by working with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) like CareSouth.

For more information, visit caresouth.org.