New Disaster Recovery Center open in Livingston Parish

2 hours 10 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, October 26 2021 Oct 26, 2021 October 26, 2021 7:38 PM October 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paris Flannigan

SPRINGFIELD - A new Disaster Recovery Center opened in Springfield, the first and only one in Livingston Parish.

The new center located off of Hwy 42 is stationed at the American Vets Post 68. Those affected by Ida can meet with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration.

"SBA plays a big role in helping people out recovering from these disasters, especially when you have extensive damage in your home and your insurance won't provide the money to cover that," media specialist for FEMA, Patrick Boland, said.

The agency will be at the location temporarily, depending on how much assistance is needed in the area.

Workers will help with disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and answer questions about federal disaster aid.

"We are here to really meet people face to face and allow them to be heard and give them as much assistance as they can whether it's through loans, grants, or assistance," Boland said.

The program will also offer a language translator for those who do not speak English in the area.

Hours of operation are listed below:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Closed Sunday

