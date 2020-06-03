New director appointed to Louisiana School for the Deaf

Dr. Heather Laine

BATON ROUGE – This summer, Louisiana School for the Deaf is welcoming a new director.

Dr. Heather Laine, recently hired by the Superintendent of Louisiana's Special School District, will bring over 20 years of experience to her role as the school's new director.

Dr. Laine began her career as a teacher of the Deaf in 1999 with Los Angeles County Office of Education in California.

She spent seven years teaching within LACOE district and then moved on to accept an elementary teaching position with Sequoia Deaf School in Arizona in 2006. She later became an elementary assistant principal in 2009 then accepted the principal position in 2012.

2019 marked her eighth year as K-12 principal of Sequoia Deaf School and her 20th year in the field of Deaf education.

Dr. Laine has received a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development from Gallaudet University in 1997. She returned to California State University of Northridge where she earned her Master’s degree in Deaf Education in 2005.

Dr. Laine's new position at Louisiana School for the Deaf officially begins July 1.

Click the video below to watch Dr. Laine's official interview for the position.