New director appointed to Louisiana School for the Deaf

Dr. Heather Laine

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Heather Laine has been appointed as the Director of Louisiana School for the Deaf.

Dr. Laine was hired by Ernest E. Garrett III , who became the Superintendent of Louisiana’s Special School District (SSD) on August 23.

Dr. Laine and Garret have already begun to reshape certain aspects of the school and address the ever-changing needs of the SSD.

Garret's immediate goals for the school system include expanding the district’s Early Childhood Education program, providing innovative technology for all young scholars within the system, and ensuring that SSD scholars are literate in order to access, interpret, and respond critically to information in this era of change.

Garret said, “We must have the ability to adapt swiftly to changing societal realities, such as what we experienced with the COVID-19 virus, in order to successfully provide special education services no matter where the setting, be it in the traditional classroom or by distance learning means.”

Dr. Laine began her career as a teacher of the Deaf in 1999 with Los Angeles County Office of Education in California.

She spent seven years teaching within LACOE district and then moved on to accept an elementary teaching position with Sequoia Deaf School in Arizona in 2006.

She later became an elementary assistant principal in 2009 then accepted the principal position in 2012.

2019 marked her eighth year as K-12 principal of Sequoia Deaf School and 20th year in the field of Deaf education.

Dr. Laine has received a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development from Gallaudet University in 1997.

She returned to California State University of Northridge where she earned her Master’s degree in Deaf Education in 2005.

She's known for empowering her students with useful educational tools they can use to succeed out in the world.

