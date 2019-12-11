New digital message board coming to busy west side roadway

47°
Wednesday, December 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

PORT ALLEN - A large green traffic sign in West Baton Rouge is not helping drivers the way it was intended.

The estimated time to I-110/190 interchange sign will be removed and replaced with a digital messaging sign. The Department of Transportation and Development says a digital message board will be much more informative than a sign telling people how many minutes they have to sit in traffic.

The sign will be taken down after construction on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Port Allen. DOTD says that the project will go out for bid in the summer.

The interchange sign was installed in 2016 but drivers say it's never quite worked correctly and the times displayed are inaccurate.

