New details on police chase that led to fiery crash Thursday morning; 3 people killed

FORDOCHE - A multi-parish pursuit led to a crash that left three people dead and one injured early Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle struck a tree. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office later confirmed the crash had stemmed from a chase spanning multiple parishes.

Sheriff Mike Cazes will host a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the investigation. WBRZ will stream it live on WBRZ+ and YouTube.

Deputies said they lost track of the vehicle during the pursuit until one of them discovered the vehicle crashed into a tree on LA-77.

The car reportedly had multiple guns, bulletproof vests, and ammunition inside and was reported to be stolen out of Alexandria, according to sources. The car reportedly burst into flames after hitting the tree and some of the bullets ignited.

The crash left three people dead, officials said. One person was also taken to a hospital.

It was unclear what incited the chase.

